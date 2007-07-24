© 2023 Public Radio East
Revelations, Contradictions in Gonzales Testimony

By Ari Shapiro
Published July 24, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday pounded Attorney General Alberto Gonzales with questions on the firings of U.S. attorneys, secret domestic eavesdropping and other contentious issues.

Gonzales did not provide any more details of why the federal prosecutors were dismissed than he has in previous appearances, but the hearing brought new revelations about domestic spying — and more apparent contradictions from the attorney general.

He also defended his visit to the hospital bedside of then-Attorney General John Ashcroft as the White House attempted to get Justice Department approval of the domestic surveillance program.

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
