The federal minimum wage goes up 70 cents to $5.85 an hour Tuesday. More than a million workers will make around $1,500 a year more than they would have without the increase. It is the first increase in a decade — and two more wage increases are coming. Next year's increase is another 70 cents. Then the following year it goes up again to $7.25 an hour.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.