Thompson on Heels of Frontrunners, Adviser Says

Ken Khachigian, senior adviser to Fred Thompson's exploratory presidential campaign, says that despite Thompson's late entry into the race, he has already caught up with other top candidates, and without spending very much money.

In the second story in NPR's series of conversations with people behind the candidates, Khachigian also tells Michele Norris that, while personality alone can't win an election, it helps that Americans already have a certain level of comfort and familiarity with Thompson.

Khachigian, a veteran of nine presidential campaigns, says a Thompson announcement is likely to come within weeks, not months.

