Series to Keep Kids (and Adults) Under Books' Spell

By Lynn Neary
Published July 19, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

What will youngsters read when Harry Potter is over — assuming they keep reading at all?

There's some debate about kids' reading habits, but if nothing else the popularity of the boy wizard suggests parents might want to explore other series. Shelves in book stores are loaded with them.

We ask two experts for recommendations — and explore the question of whether Potter's popularity has helped inspire kids to read more.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
