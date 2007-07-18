© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teddy Thompson, 'Up Front' About Loving Country

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published July 18, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson leaves his folk-rock roots and goes country on the self-produced album Up Front and Down Low, his first full- length disc since Separate Ways.

It's a collection of classic tunes and lesser-known gems from country greats — he covers "The Worst is Yet to Come," Elvis Presley's "I'm Left, You're Right, She's Gone" and Dolly Parton's "My Blue Tears" — but Thompson turns in an original track, "Down Low," as well.

Critic Ken Tucker says Thompson infuses his music with an extraordinary soulfulness — there's "a nicely baleful version of Jimmy Osborn's 1948 hit 'My Heart Echoes' with typically subtle backup harmonies by Iris DeMent" — and the range of his choices shows he knows country cold.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
See stories by Ken Tucker