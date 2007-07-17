Nepali Goddess, 10, Gets Reprieve After Firing

MICHELE NORRIS, host:

Listeners to the show may remember that Sajani Shakya became the first goddess to visit the U.S. when she came from her native Nepal last month. Then we learned two weeks ago that the visit cost the 10-year-old her job. Well, today, Sajani is a goddess again. Yesterday, the priest from her temple voted to reinstate her, and they lauded her work as a cultural ambassador. So Sajani appears to have job security for a few years anyway. Young goddesses lose the honor when they reach puberty.

