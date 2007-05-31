Russian Spy Blames MI6 for Litvinenko's Death
The man British authorities charged with poisoning former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko has responded with his own accusations.
Andrei Lugovoi, another former KGB officer, says Litvinenko was a British agent who was trying to gather compromising materials about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lugovoi said the British intelligence service MI6 was unhappy with Litvinenko — and might have known about a plot to silence him and frame Lugovoi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.