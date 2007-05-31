© 2023 Public Radio East
Russian Spy Blames MI6 for Litvinenko's Death

By Gregory Feifer
Published May 31, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The man British authorities charged with poisoning former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko has responded with his own accusations.

Andrei Lugovoi, another former KGB officer, says Litvinenko was a British agent who was trying to gather compromising materials about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lugovoi said the British intelligence service MI6 was unhappy with Litvinenko — and might have known about a plot to silence him and frame Lugovoi.

Gregory Feifer reports for NPR from Moscow, covering Russia's resurgence under President Vladimir Putin and the country's transition to the post-Putin era. He files from other former Soviet republics and across Russia, where he's observed the effects of the country's vast new oil wealth on an increasingly nationalistic society as well as Moscow's rekindling of a new Cold War-style opposition to the West.