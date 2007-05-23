Palestinians Flee Refugee Camp in Lebanon

Thousands of Palestinians leave a refugee camp in northern Lebanon that has been the scene of three days of fighting between the Lebanese army and Islamic militants. The camp is one of a dozen created in Lebanon after Israel was created in 1948.

Paul Salem, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon, talks with Steve Inskeep about the state of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

