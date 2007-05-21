© 2023 Public Radio East
Brief Pause in Lebanese Violence Allows Aid

Published May 21, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

In Lebanon's Nahr Bared refugee camp outside of Tripoli, there was enough of a pause in the battle between the Lebanese Army and members of the Fatah Islam militant group to allow the transfer of the wounded to hospitals outside the camp, and transfer of humanitarian supplies back in.

Robert Siegel talks with Rym Ghazal, reporter for The Daily Star. Ghazal talks about the latest on the fighting, and the origins of the group.

