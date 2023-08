More than 4,200 acres have burned on Catalina Island, located off the coast of southern California.

Fire officials say more than a third of the fire has been contained, and they hope to have it under control by early next week.

The fire nearly burned down the island's main town, Avalon, but a brave crew of firefighters stood their ground and saved the city.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.