© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rice Continues Quest for Peace in Middle East

By Debbie Elliott,
Eric Westervelt
Published March 25, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT
U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice answers questions during a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, March 25, 2007.
Carl de Souza
/
AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice answers questions during a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, March 25, 2007.

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice met separately with Palestinian and Israel leaders Sunday as she presses for agreement to move toward the creation of a Palestinian state.

Rice said she is taking time to find what is tolerable for each side, at a time when Israel is refusing to deal directly with the new Palestinian unity government.

Israeli media say Rice is trying to arrange a summit between Israeli and Saudi officials. Rice will also discuss a Saudi peace plan for a comprehensive peace between Israel and Arab states in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank in East Jerusalem. Israel says the plan has positive elements, but Israel will not agree to the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in what is now Israel.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott
Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
See stories by Eric Westervelt