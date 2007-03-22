Anti-Clinton Attack Ad Makes Waves on the Web

This week, mystery swirled in Washington after an anonymous filmmaker circulated an online attack ad against Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY).

The filmmaker was revealed as Phil de Vellis, who has since been fired from his job at a company that did some work with the campaign of Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL).

Questions remain about the impact of YouTube political ads in the 2008 race.

Michele Norris talks with Jason Stanford, a Democratic opposition researcher, about Internet video campaign ads. The new method is unregulated and almost completely free.

