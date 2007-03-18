White House, Congress in Talks on Attorney Firings

Congressional Democrats are demanding more information about the dismissals of eight U.S. attorneys last year. The Bush administration has insisted that the firings were not politically motivated.

After a week of sometimes conflicting explanations from the White House and the Justice Department, there are now questions about whether Attorney General Alberto Gonzales can survive politically. And if Congress has its way, some top Bush administration officials will face tough questions as well.

