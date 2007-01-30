Update: Sunni Interviewee Is Murdered in Iraq

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

Now, an update on the story from Iraq that we aired last week. In that report, we were introduced to a Sunni resident of one dangerous Baghdad neighborhood. The area had frequently come under attack by militiamen of the Mehdi Army loyal to radical Shiite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr.

Our story came from NPR's Anne Garrels.

ANNE GARRELS: Sabah Mohammed, whose Sunni family had been threatened, says the Mahdi Army now says he may stay in his house. He said those in his neighborhood who've already been forced out were being invited to return.

Mr. SABAH MOHAMMED: (Through translator) We spoke to the Mehdi Army leader. He told us no Sunnis will be forced from this area anymore and you should feel safe. I can't say we believe him but we have nowhere else to go.

BLOCK: Here's the update on that story. Yesterday, Sabah Mohammed was shot dead by Shiite militiamen. One of NPR's Iraqi reporters witnessed the killing.