Obama Takes Step Toward White House Run

In an announcement made on his Web site, Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) says he will form a presidential exploratory committee. The first-term Democrat says he will go into greater detail about his White House plans on Feb. 10.

"For the next several weeks, I am going to talk with people from around the country, listening and learning more about the challenges we face as a nation, the opportunities that lie before us, and the role that a presidential campaign might play in bringing our country together," Obama said.

In October, Obama said that he was thinking about running for president, a development that shook up the Democratic field. Several Democratic candidates have painted themselves as alternatives to their party's perceived presidential front-runner, Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY). Clinton is said to consider Obama as her most serious challenger.

