The Adler family's holiday tradition hails from Vienna: hanging marzipan pringles (chocolate-covered marzipan rings with sprinkles) from the Christmas tree. But this year, the famous Elk Candy Store in Manhattan -- longtime source of the holiday treats -- was gone. A moment of despair was quickly followed by a decision to bake.

