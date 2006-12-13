© 2023 Public Radio East
Harpist Joanna Newsom's Enchanting Tales

By Will Hermes
Published December 13, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST
Joanna Newsom is a singer, songwriter and harpist. Her second album is <em>Ys</em>.
Joanna Newsom is a concert harpist, an unusual background for a singer-songwriter.

Her debut album, The Milk-Eyed Mender, was widely praised in 2004.

She won over many fans with her harp playing, but that's not the only challenge for first-time listeners to Newsom's enchanting tales.

The 24-year-old singer is part of a growing musical movement referred to as "freak folk"-- a term many of the artists involved don't seem to care very much for.

Newsom's long-awaited sophomore effort is called Ys.

