Chileans Clash over News of Pinochet's Death

Chile's former dictator Augusto Pinochet has died at the age of 91. Pinochet came to power after a 1973 coup and became one of South America's most famous rulers.

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet, whose father died in Pinochet's prisons, said that he would not receive the state funeral usually due former presidents. Rather, he will be given military honors and lie in state at the Military Academy in Santiago.

Pinochet supporters stood singing and chanting outside the hospital where he died, occasionally clashing with other Chileans who were celebrating.

And many Chileans saw Pinochet's death as reason for celebration. Hundreds of cheering, flag-waving people crowded a major plaza in the capital, drinking champagne and tossing confetti.

Debbie Elliott talks with Nathan Crooks, editor of the Santiago Times, about violence erupting in the Chilean capital today after news of Pinochet's death broke.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.