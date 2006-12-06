© 2023 Public Radio East
Levin Welcomes Iraq Panel's Urge of Change

Published December 6, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

Robert Siegel talks with Carl Levin of Michigan, ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, about the Iraq Study Group's grim assessment of Iraq.

At a news conference, Levin said, "The report represents another blow at the policy of 'stay the course' that this administration has followed. Hopefully, this will be the end of that 'stay the course' policy. It is clearly strongly supporting changing the course in a number of ways."

