On the Swampy Trail of the Nutria

In Louisiana's Jefferson Parish, a hunt for small, furry animals called nutria has become a signature ritual. The hunts are organized by the popular sheriff Harry Lee.

The nutria patrol -- a squad of snipers in camoflauge gear -- cruises the banks of drainage canals looking for the aquatic, South American herbivore with orange incisors, soft fur (the sheriff is said to own a nutria coat) and the ability to nurse its young on its back.

