President Bush wraps up business at the NATO summit in Latvia, where the focus has been on NATO's military operations in Afghanistan.

The president's attention now turns to talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, scheduled for late Wednesday in Amman, Jordan.

The president is expected to press Maliki for answers on how the Iraqi leader plans to secure his country.

