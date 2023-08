The Iraq Study Group, which met with President Bush at the White House Monday, is headed by a Republican, former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and a Democrat, former Rep. Lee Hamilton.

Michele Norris talks about the group and its mission with Thomas Ricks, military reporter for The Washington Post and author of: Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq.

