Evangelical Leader Resigns After Sex Allegations

By Jeff Brady
Published November 3, 2006 at 6:00 AM EST

The president of the National Association of Evangelicals -- a group representing 30 million Christians -- resigned Thursday after a male prostitute claimed on a Denver radio show that the two had had a three-year sexual relationship.

The Rev. Ted Haggard has denied the claims. But he has also taken a leave of absence as pastor of his Colorado Springs mega-church, the 14,000-member New Life Church.

An e-mail sent out by Haggard's church says the pastor has "confessed" that "some of the accusations against him are true."

Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
