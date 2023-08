Ted Haggard, the former head of the National Association of Evangelicals and pastor of a "mega-church" in Colorado Springs, Colo., is embroiled in a scandal over his hiring a male prostitute and buying drugs. Previously, Haggard has called homosexuality a violation of God's plan.

Robert Siegel talks with NPR's Jeff Brady.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.