© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Signs Border Fence Act; Funds Not Found

By Ted Robbins
Published October 26, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

President Bush signs the Border Security Act, a new law that emphasizes enforcement over reform of the nation's immigration system.

The act's key provision is a new 700-mile fence, planned for the southern border with Mexico.

But questions have been raised about whether or not the fence will ever be built: Little or no funds were appropriated to the task when Congress approved the act in September.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ted Robbins
As supervising editor for Arts and Culture at NPR based at NPR West in Culver City, Ted Robbins plans coverage across NPR shows and online, focusing on TV at a time when there's never been so much content. He thinks "arts and culture" encompasses a lot of human creativity — from traditional museum offerings to popular culture, and out-of-the-way people and events.
See stories by Ted Robbins