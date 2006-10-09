© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering the Bombs: Kabul Five Years Later

By Renee Montagne
Published October 9, 2006 at 12:01 AM EDT

This past weekend marked the fifth anniversary of the start of U.S.-led airstrikes in Afghanistan. For residents of Kabul, to whom war was all too familiar, the onset of the bombing offered hope that the oppressive Taliban regime would soon be gone, and that they would be free.

But the weeks of fighting that eventually led to the Taliban's ouster also brought tragedy.

Thousands of civilians were killed across Afghanistan. Five years later, Renee Montagne speaks with Afghans who lived through the bombing campaign.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
See stories by Renee Montagne