Saints Return to Superdome with Big Win

By Steve Inskeep
Published September 26, 2006 at 6:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Last night, all the battles over the future of New Orleans faded, if only for a moment, into the background.

(Soundbite of cheering and music)

INSKEEP: The New Orleans Saints came home to the Superdome for the first time since city residents rode out Hurricane Katrina one year ago. New Orleans natives Irma Thomas and Allen Toussaint sang the National Anthem. Former President George H. W. Bush oversaw the coin toss.

(Soundbite of song "House of The Rising Sun")

Billy Joe Armstrong (Singer, Green Day): (Singing) There is a house in New Orleans they call the Superdome.

(Soundbite of cheering)

INSKEEP: U2 and Green Day rocked a packed stadium. Offices, schools, even city hall closed early to allow fans to attend. And in the end, the crowd of over 68,000 must have made a difference.

Unidentified Man (Announcer): Saints win 23 to three. It was a win for the Saints on the scoreboard, and a huge even bigger win for this city.

INSKEEP: New Orleans Saints' quarterback Drew Brees said it was a night he will never forget.

(Soundbite of music)

INSKEEP: You're listening to NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

