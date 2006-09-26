E. Coli Shouldn't Dampen Appetite for Vegetables

It's too early to say exactly what caused the ongoing E. Coli spinach contamination -- but consumers shouldn't shy away from spinach grown in places other than the Salinas Valley, says a food safety expert.

Michele Norris talks with Carl Winter, Director of the FoodSafe Program and an extension food toxicologist in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the University of California-Davis.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.