Compromise on Detainee Bill Leaves Much Unclear

By Scott Simon,
Ari Shapiro
Published September 23, 2006 at 8:00 AM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), Sen. John Warner (R-VA) and White House National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley at a news conference Friday.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), Sen. John Warner (R-VA) and White House National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley at a news conference Friday.

This week, the Senate and the Bush administration reached a compromise on a proposed bill covering the treatment and interrogation of terrorism suspects.

The deal ended weeks of debate between the White House and three prominent Republicans, and all involved say they're satisfied. But legal experts are still parsing what the bill will actually do, and there are many questions left unanswered.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
