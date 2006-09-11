Bush Marks Anniversary at Sites of Attacks

President Bush takes part in ceremonies at the three crash sites where Americans mourned the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, on the attacks' anniversary. The president visited New York City; a field near Shanksville, Pa., where Flight 93 crashed; and the Pentagon.

In New York, President and Mrs. Bush took part in ceremonies at a fire station near Ground Zero. They then joined thousands of people marking the times when hijacked aircraft slammed into the two towers of the World Trade Center. Afterwards, they traveled to rural Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 came to earth after passengers overpowered the hijackers.

While many of the events included speeches and memorial services, President Bush did not address the crowds in attendance.

This afternoon, the president returned to Washington and attended a memorial service at the Pentagon.

