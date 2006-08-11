© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BP Weighs Answers to Alaskan Pipeline Corrosion

By Scott Horsley
Published August 11, 2006 at 7:52 PM EDT
A surveyor records results from a pipeline sonogram. Walls with less than 20 percent of their original thickness are flagged.
Scott Horsley/NPR
A surveyor records results from a pipeline sonogram. Walls with less than 20 percent of their original thickness are flagged.

Operators of Alaska's giant Prudhoe Bay oil field scramble to inspect pipelines for signs of corrosion, as they try to decide whether it's safe to keep pumping oil from parts of the field.

BP has already shut down about half of Prudhoe Bay, after discovering a small oil spill last weekend, when about 630 gallons of crude oil leaked.

Alaska Gov. Frank Murkowski and other officials toured the Prudhoe Bay oil pipelines, which have been crippled by corrosion problems discovered this week. The threat of a stoppage also endangers Alaska's budget: Oil taxes account for more than 90 percent of its revenues.

For now, workers in hazmat suits have contained the oil in an area about one-quarter the size of a football field, where they're attempting to sponge the oil from the grassy tundra.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley