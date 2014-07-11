An Update On Young Immigrants: From D.C., The Border And Beyond

An influx of unaccompanied minors from Central America is overwhelming law enforcement officials along the US-Mexico border in what President Obama is calling a "humanitarian crisis." Steve Inskeep speaks with John Burnett, Mara Liasson and Carrie Kahn to get an overview on the current immigration debate and update us on the latest developments on Capitol Hill, along the border and in Central America.

