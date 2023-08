NPR's Bob Mondello and Tamara Keith read excerpts from submissions to Round 10 of our Three-Minute Fiction contest. The entries are "After the Tone" by Jaqui Higgins-Dailey of Phoenix and "Space-Time Capsule" by Jill Schepmann of San Francisco. Read the full stories below and see other submissions and past winners on our Three-Minute Fiction page.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.