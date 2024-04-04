State DMV fees are increasing by 20% this summer

A number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle fees will increase, this July.

Per state law, the DMV is adjusts fees every four years to adjust for inflation. Increases will be 19% percent for about 90 license and registration-related fees.

Examples of the changes include a one dollar per year increase for a regular driver license. That’ll be $6.50 now for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years.

For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $38.75 to $46.25.

Registrations for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicles and electric vehicle fees are among others that will also increase.