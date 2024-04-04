© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State DMV fees are increasing by 20% this summer

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 4, 2024 at 9:46 AM EDT
State of North Carolina
/
NCDMV

A number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle fees will increase, this July.

Per state law, the DMV is adjusts fees every four years to adjust for inflation. Increases will be 19% percent for about 90 license and registration-related fees.

Examples of the changes include a one dollar per year increase for a regular driver license. That’ll be $6.50 now for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years.

For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $38.75 to $46.25.

Registrations for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicles and electric vehicle fees are among others that will also increase.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer