Laural wilt, fungal disease found in Pitt County evergreens

In Pitt County, the State Forestry Service has detected laurel wilt, a fatal disease, for some evergreens.

The fungal disease attacks trees belonging to the laurel family, a class short-trunked trees and evergreen shrubs, including red bay and sassafras.

Transmitted by the invasive red bay ambrosia beetle, affected trees appear wilted and show black streaks beneath bark.

Laurel wilt was previously detected in the same area near the Pitt-Craven County line in 2022. The forestry service seeks to contain the spread.

Homeowners with downed red bay trees are being asked to keep them on their property and not move them to a landfill or off-site.