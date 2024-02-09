Gov. Cooper calls to end school voucher program at Greenville event Thursday

Governor Roy Cooper visited Pactolus Global School in Greenville yesterday as part of his “Year of Public Schools” education tour.

Joined by local educators and elected officials, Cooper focused his attention on teacher pay and funding for K-12 public education to be increased in the upcoming legislative session.

Cooper called for a stop to state spending on vouchers. He said state funds should not go toward “unaccountable and unregulated” private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded.

Under the expanded voucher program, public schools in Pitt County could lose nearly $2.5 million in state education funding - in the first year of the expanded program.

According to a press release the loss in funding for public schools would also impact Pitt County's workforce as the public schools are the third-largest employer in Pitt County.