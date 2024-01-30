Onslow County breaks ground on emergency services extension

Onslow County Emergency Services broke ground yesterday on an expansion of the Emergency Operations Center on North Commons Drive.

The EOC expansion is a $14 million federally funded project using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The expansion includes additions to the facility as well as renovations to existing infrastructure, with the goal of making the facility resistant to Category Four hurricane winds.

In emergency situations, EOC hosts a Citizen Phone Bank, and representatives from Onslow County departments, law enforcement, and state and federal agencies.