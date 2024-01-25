State outlines roadmap for boosting caregiving workforce, as shortage continues

The NC Department of Health and Human Services released a report aimed at promoting the state’s care-giving workforce. The new report lays out a roadmap of initiatives to strengthen North Carolina’s nursing, direct care, and behavioral health workforce.

The state currently faces shortages in all three occupations. The state is looking at a shortage of 17,500 nurses by 2033. Drafted by a special commission, the report recommends adding academic coaches for community college students to boost enrollment in nursing programs and recommends raising nursing salaries. It also recommends scholarships and loan forgiveness programs for each occupation.

Direct care workers include 119,000 people, 92% of whom are women. This includes nurse assistants, home health aides, and personal care aides. A lack of respect and low wages for those in the career are challenges in the field, according to the report. Direct care workers make an average hourly wage of $13.62. the plan recommends “a living wage” and to expand apprenticeship opportunities.

The plan now goes to the NC Area Health Education Centers and the recently created Center on Workforce for Health for implementation.

