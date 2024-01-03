© 2024 Public Radio East
ECU polls finds Robinson leads GOP field for governor, though most Republican voters are undecided

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 3, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST

A recent pollout of East Carolina University finds half of GOP primary voters are undecided in the 2024 North Carolina governor’s race.

The poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson leads the GOP field with roughly a third of registered Republican voters, while former prosecutor Bill Graham and State Treasurer Dale Folwell are in the single digits.

"While Mark Robinson is certainly the favorite to be the Republican candidate, the fact that so many Republican primary voters are still undecided suggests that the nomination battle is not yet over. And, no matter who the Republican nominee is, the general election for governor should be an extremely competitive election," Peter Francia, Director of ECU's Center for Survey Research, said.

Notably, the poll looked at voters' presidential preferences, too, and compared that to which gubernatorial candidate they support. Roughly two-thirds of Republican primary voters said they'll vote for President Donald Trump in March. Of those supporters, 41% said they back Robinson, who has a similar fiery and combative campaign style.

Just 13% of North Carolina GOP primary voters expressed support for UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and 10% for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — basically a tie, given the poll's 5.4% confidence interval among that group. DeSantis supporters are also more likely to favor Robinson, while Folwell leads among Haley supporters.

Lastly, the poll finds a close contest between the presumed Democratic nominee Attorney General Josh Stein and all the Republican candidates. All match-ups were within the margin of error, meaning there is not a discernible lead for any GOP candidate against Stein when it comes to the November election.

The poll was conducted Nov. 29-Dec. Roughly three months before North Carolina's primary elections on March 5.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
