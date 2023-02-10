© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

NC House to consider Medicaid expansion next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST
Drug costs are the fastest growing part of state Medicaid budgets.
asiseeit
/
Getty Images
The North Carolina House may vote on Medicaid expansion legislation next week.

A new Medicaid expansion proposal in the North Carolina House is likely to get voted on next week.

The measure scheduled for debate in the House Health Committee would direct the state starting in 2024 to cover several hundred thousand people who would qualify for expansion under the 2010 federal health care law.

The bill’s introduction reaffirms that a deal on expansion and perhaps other health care access reforms hasn’t yet been reached with the Senate. But it also means accepting expansion remains a priority for Republicans.

The Senate wants additional changes to “certificate of need” laws among other provisions.

PRE News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press