NC House to consider Medicaid expansion next week

A new Medicaid expansion proposal in the North Carolina House is likely to get voted on next week.

The measure scheduled for debate in the House Health Committee would direct the state starting in 2024 to cover several hundred thousand people who would qualify for expansion under the 2010 federal health care law.

The bill’s introduction reaffirms that a deal on expansion and perhaps other health care access reforms hasn’t yet been reached with the Senate. But it also means accepting expansion remains a priority for Republicans.

The Senate wants additional changes to “certificate of need” laws among other provisions.