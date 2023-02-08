NC house passes constitutional amendment proposal to change how state education board is chosen

Legislation to put a constitutional amendment on ballots that could alter how the North Carolina State Board of Education is chosen and who leads it has been revived in the House. A state House education panel on Tuesday voted for a measure that is similar to one that passed House committees last year.

If the bill is approved by both chambers, voters would decide in 2024 if the superintendent of public instruction should become the State Board of Education chairman. And there would be 14 board members who would be elected to four-year terms from districts established by the General Assembly.

Currently most board members are appointed by the governor.