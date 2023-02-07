FBI offers $25,000 rewards for tips on NC substation attacks

The FBI is now offering separate $25,000 rewards for information about recent electrical substation attacks in Moore and Randolph counties.

The first attacks came December 3 at two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, about 100 miles east of Charlotte. That knocked out power to 45,000 customers - some for several days. On January 17, someone took shots at an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County, southwest of Greensboro.

Investigators say they don't think the two cases are related and they're still looking for leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.