© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

FBI offers $25,000 rewards for tips on NC substation attacks

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST
Power substation attack.jpg
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
/
The FBI is now offering separate $25,000 rewards for information about recent electrical substation attacks in Moore and Randolph counties.

The FBI is now offering separate $25,000 rewards for information about recent electrical substation attacks in Moore and Randolph counties.

The first attacks came December 3 at two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, about 100 miles east of Charlotte. That knocked out power to 45,000 customers - some for several days. On January 17, someone took shots at an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County, southwest of Greensboro.

Investigators say they don't think the two cases are related and they're still looking for leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer