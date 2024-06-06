© 2024 Public Radio East
Physician assistants could practice across state lines under NC House bill

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published June 6, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
A physician assistant wears a stethoscope during an examination at the Codman Square Health Center April 5, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
The legislation would make North Carolina the latest state to join a compact agreement that means that physician assistants will be able to practice here with licenses from other states.

Physician assistants could practice across state lines under a bill moving in the North Carolina House.

The legislation would make North Carolina the latest state to join a compact agreement. The agreement means that physician assistants will be able to practice here with licenses from other states.

Representative Erin Pare is the bill's sponsor. She says it could help North Carolina attract more medical providers.

“And this really helps people who relocate frequently like military spouses," she said. "The benefit of licensure to the state, of course, is workforce development, collaboration with other states and consumer access to physicians assistant practitioners.

The bill has passed its first committee hearing.
WUNC
See stories by WUNC