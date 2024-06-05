Jones County cuts $100,000 from sheriff's office in latest budget, says it'll go toward schools

An eastern North Carolina county board has approved its budget for the upcoming financial year, and it includes a substantial cut to the sheriff’s office.

Jones County Sheriff Matthew Wineman spoke against the $100,000 reduction in the budget for his office. He had asked for an increase in his budget, and said no other county departments were asked to make cuts.

Wineman said the cuts include a 25 percent reduction in the purchase of fuel, in overtime paid to deputies and staff, and vehicle maintenance. The county board said the money will be re-appropriated to Jones County Public Schools.