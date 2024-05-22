New exchange will help local leaders find climate resilience information that works in their area

A new resource will help local and state leaders in North Carolina easily search for climate resilience information available and identify what will be most useful in their area.

Officials with the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency say the NC Resilience Exchange includes funding opportunities, a directory of experts, interactive mapping tools, model ordinances and more.

The site also includes a focus on natural and working land solutions.

The state’s Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Amanda Martin the Exchange will continue to be updated over time and is an evolving resource.

The exchange was funded through a HUD Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation award and a technical assistance award from U.S. Climate Alliance.