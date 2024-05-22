ENC school board votes to consolidate high schools, permanently close one

An eastern North Carolina school district will consolidate its high schools beginning July 1.

During a meeting on Monday, the Martin County Board of Education voted unanimously to permanently consolidate Riverside and South Creek High Schools and close South Creek.

The consolidated school will be called Martin County High School, and discussions about a mascot will be underway soon.

Superintendent Michelle White said it’s the best alternative for the success of the district’s students.

South Creek Middle School and the district’s Alternative Learning Program will continue to operate in the soon-to-be-former South Creek High School building.