ENC school board votes to consolidate high schools, permanently close one

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT
During a meeting on Monday, the Martin County Board of Education voted unanimously to permanently consolidate Riverside and South Creek High Schools and close South Creek.
Martin County Schools
An eastern North Carolina school district will consolidate its high schools beginning July 1.

The consolidated school will be called Martin County High School, and discussions about a mascot will be underway soon.

Superintendent Michelle White said it’s the best alternative for the success of the district’s students.

South Creek Middle School and the district’s Alternative Learning Program will continue to operate in the soon-to-be-former South Creek High School building.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
