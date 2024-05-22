Economic impact of N.C. agriculture industry jumps to $111.1 billion in 2023

The economic impact of North Carolina’s agriculture and agribusiness industry jumped to $111.1 billion last year, posting a second straight year of strong growth at nearly $8 billion.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said when paired with last year’s increase of $10 billion, that represents over $18 billion in growth since 2022 when the state was coming out of a pandemic and some challenging economic times.

Troxler added that agriculture is our food supply, it is important that we support the state’s farmers.

North Carolina is number one in the production of sweet potatoes, tobacco, poultry and eggs, second in Christmas trees, turkeys and trout, third in hogs and cucumbers, fourth in peanuts and broilers, and fifth in cotton.