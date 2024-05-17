© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC children's hospital is now a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:26 AM EDT
An EastCare medical helicopter sits on the ECU Health Medical Center campus.
ECU Health
An EastCare medical helicopter sits on the ECU Health Medical Center campus.

James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center is now a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center, becoming one of only four in the state.

The Greenville children’s hospital and ECU Health Medical Center are the only Level I Trauma Centers in eastern North Carolina.

According to the American College of Surgeons, such centers must be must be able to provide system leadership and comprehensive trauma care for all injuries.

Most are university-based teaching hospitals because of the resources required for patient care, education and research.

ECU officials say the centers also have an important role in regional disaster planning.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family.
