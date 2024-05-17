ENC children's hospital is now a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center

James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center is now a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center, becoming one of only four in the state.

The Greenville children’s hospital and ECU Health Medical Center are the only Level I Trauma Centers in eastern North Carolina.

According to the American College of Surgeons, such centers must be must be able to provide system leadership and comprehensive trauma care for all injuries.

Most are university-based teaching hospitals because of the resources required for patient care, education and research.

ECU officials say the centers also have an important role in regional disaster planning.