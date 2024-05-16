Senate-passed bill would allow more trees to be cut down around North Carolina highway billboards

The state Senate has passed legislation to allow more trees to be cut down around highway billboards.

The proposal stems from a push from billboard companies, which want more flexibility to cut down trees to make it easier for drivers to see their signs. Similar legislation has been vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper in the past.

Environmental advocates like Dale McKeel with Scenic North Carolina spoke out against the measure.

“This bill will allow one football field and two thirds of another football field to be cut in front of each sign face. And it also removes the protections for red buds, which is a beautiful welcome that we see every spring.”

The change is part of a broader transportation bill.

Another provision would allow the N.C. Turnpike Authority to increase late fees for unpaid toll bills. The cap on late fees would increase from 48 dollars to 72 dollars. The bill now goes to the House.