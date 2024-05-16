A large portion of a Humpback whale skull was found on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

National Park Service officials say the Outer Banks of North Carolina is a hotspot for marine mammal activity.

Because the barrier island chains extend into the Atlantic Ocean and come close to the continental shelf, a large number of marine mammal strandings occur within the park boundaries.

The portion of the skull that washed ashore is the cranial cavity of the whale, and park officials say it measures about 3 x 2 feet.

