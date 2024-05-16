© 2024 Public Radio East
A large portion of a Humpback whale skull was found on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
E. Dlutkowski
/
National Park Service
National Park Service officials say the Outer Banks of North Carolina is a hotspot for marine mammal activity.

Because the barrier island chains extend into the Atlantic Ocean and come close to the continental shelf, a large number of marine mammal strandings occur within the park boundaries.

The portion of the skull that washed ashore is the cranial cavity of the whale, and park officials say it measures about 3 x 2 feet.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
